Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR join on drone detection

March 4, 2022  - By

DroneShield Limited and Teledyne FLIR are collaborating on a joint sensing and mitigation solution for unmanned aerial threats.

Teledyne FLIR is extending its counter-UAS thermal-imaging sensing technology to the DroneShield platform, which has developed and applied its artificial intelligence and machine-learning software algorithms via radiofrequency (RF) sensing and computer vision technologies.

The addition of Teledyne FLIR thermal camera hardware and expertise will enable military customers to improve detection, including identifying and tracking numerous unmanned threats in the thermal and RF spectrums at considerable range, providing the capability within a single system.

A major Western military agency will be deploying the combined system at one of the best-known military testing ranges in the world.

The DroneShield DroneSentry-C2 command-and-control system with Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging sensing technology. (Screenshot: DroneShield)

The DroneShield DroneSentry-C2 command-and-control system with Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging sensing technology. (Screenshot: DroneShield)

This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in Defense, Latest News, UAV/UGV

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.