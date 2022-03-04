DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR join on drone detection

DroneShield Limited and Teledyne FLIR are collaborating on a joint sensing and mitigation solution for unmanned aerial threats.

Teledyne FLIR is extending its counter-UAS thermal-imaging sensing technology to the DroneShield platform, which has developed and applied its artificial intelligence and machine-learning software algorithms via radiofrequency (RF) sensing and computer vision technologies.

The addition of Teledyne FLIR thermal camera hardware and expertise will enable military customers to improve detection, including identifying and tracking numerous unmanned threats in the thermal and RF spectrums at considerable range, providing the capability within a single system.

A major Western military agency will be deploying the combined system at one of the best-known military testing ranges in the world.