DOD to provide Ukraine with aerial defense package

February 7, 2023  - By
Image: U.S. Department of Defense

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) will provide a new package of security assistance for Ukraine to aid with ongoing Russian aerial attacks. The package includes defense tools such as GPS-guided rockets and counter-UAV equipment.

The presidential drawdown package includes:

  • additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
  • additional 155 mm artillery rounds
  • additional 120 mm mortar rounds
  • 190 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights and associated ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems
  • 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles
  • 250 Javelin anti-armor systems
  • 2,000 anti-armor rockets
  • Claymore anti-personnel munitions
  • demolitions munitions
  • cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.

Under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), DOD will provide Ukraine with:

  • two HAWK air defense firing units
  • anti-aircraft guns and ammunition
  • equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems
  • equipment to sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities
  • air defense generators
  • counter-unmanned aerial systems
  • four air surveillance radars
  • 20 counter-mortar radars
  • spare parts for counter-artillery radars
  • Puma unmanned aerial systems
  • precision-guided rockets
  • secure communications equipment
  • medical supplies
  • funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.

Ukraine has been able to intercept Russian UAVs and missiles; however, having additional air defense will help combat efforts.

