DOD to provide Ukraine with aerial defense package

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) will provide a new package of security assistance for Ukraine to aid with ongoing Russian aerial attacks. The package includes defense tools such as GPS-guided rockets and counter-UAV equipment.

The presidential drawdown package includes:

additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

additional 155 mm artillery rounds

additional 120 mm mortar rounds

190 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights and associated ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems

181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles

250 Javelin anti-armor systems

2,000 anti-armor rockets

Claymore anti-personnel munitions

demolitions munitions

cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.

Under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), DOD will provide Ukraine with:

two HAWK air defense firing units

anti-aircraft guns and ammunition

equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems

equipment to sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities

air defense generators

counter-unmanned aerial systems

four air surveillance radars

20 counter-mortar radars

spare parts for counter-artillery radars

Puma unmanned aerial systems

precision-guided rockets

secure communications equipment

medical supplies

funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.

Ukraine has been able to intercept Russian UAVs and missiles; however, having additional air defense will help combat efforts.