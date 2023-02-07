DOD to provide Ukraine with aerial defense package
The United States Department of Defense (DOD) will provide a new package of security assistance for Ukraine to aid with ongoing Russian aerial attacks. The package includes defense tools such as GPS-guided rockets and counter-UAV equipment.
The presidential drawdown package includes:
- additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
- additional 155 mm artillery rounds
- additional 120 mm mortar rounds
- 190 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights and associated ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems
- 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles
- 250 Javelin anti-armor systems
- 2,000 anti-armor rockets
- Claymore anti-personnel munitions
- demolitions munitions
- cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.
Under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), DOD will provide Ukraine with:
- two HAWK air defense firing units
- anti-aircraft guns and ammunition
- equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems
- equipment to sustain Ukraine’s existing air defense capabilities
- air defense generators
- counter-unmanned aerial systems
- four air surveillance radars
- 20 counter-mortar radars
- spare parts for counter-artillery radars
- Puma unmanned aerial systems
- precision-guided rockets
- secure communications equipment
- medical supplies
- funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.
Ukraine has been able to intercept Russian UAVs and missiles; however, having additional air defense will help combat efforts.
