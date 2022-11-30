DOD office recommends D-Fend solution to counter rogue drones

The recommendation is based on demonstrations at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona

EnforceAir, a solution that counters small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), has been recommended by the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Counter-sUAS Office (JCO).

Developed by D-Fend Solutions, EnforceAir was recommended as a subcomponent integrated within SAIC’s Valkyrie C2 system.

EnforceAir was recognized for its RF detection and mitigation, its demonstrated impressive effectors and its ability to force land certain drones. D-Fend Solutions’ EnforceAir was the only RF cyber takeover technology named.

EnforceAir automatically executes cyber drone detection and takeover mitigation of rogue drones for safe landings and outcomes, empowering security agencies and professionals with control while preserving operational continuity.

The JCO recommendation is the result of a formal U.S. government evaluation event held at Yuma Proving Ground in April 2022.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the U.S. DoD Joint C-sUAS Office, following a rigorous demonstration and evaluation” said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. “We’re excited to provide continued support for the counter-drone mission, within a layered defense, integrated in the most advanced C-UAS systems for the nation’s defense.”

EnforceAir is D-Fend’s flagship offering. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in the military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments.