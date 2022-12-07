Deformation monitoring company NavStar joins Terra Insights

NavStar — a deformation monitoring company — has joined the Terra Insights platform of geotechnical brands.

NavStar develops specialized hardware and software for automated detection of movement on slopes and structures, with an emphasis on GPS/GNSS sensors. It provides a scalable and modular data-collection and presentation software platform.

“NavStar perfectly complements Terra Insights’ vision of being the global platform to provide trusted geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring technology and data delivery solutions,” said Mark Price, CEO, Terra Insights. “NavStar’s specialized expertise in automated deformation monitoring systems from both a hardware and software perspective expands Terra Insights’ core capabilities while pushing us further into the future.”

NavStar’s team of surveyors, engineers, technologists and software developers has been providing specialized GPS/GNSS solutions, products and support to clients around the world since 2001.

NavStar’s specialized GeoExplorer and deformation monitoring products are used by the mining, oil and gas, power, construction and government sectors.

“We are excited to join Terra Insights,” said Glen Bjorgan, manager of Field Operations at NavStar. ”Over the years we have worked extensively with the companies that make up the Terra Insights platform. Through that experience, we know that Terra Insights will be a great fit for NavStar and our customers.”