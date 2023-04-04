CHC Navigation releases 3D Grade Control System

CHC Navigation has released the TG63, a 3D Grade Control System designed for motor graders.

With a tightly coupled dual-GNSS positioning system and inertial sensor, the TG63 provides reliable 3D positioning and heading to ensure accuracy of the grader blade within ±2 cm.

The TG63 is designed to withstand the harsh environment of construction sites and supports multiple applications, including real-time kinematic networked transport of RTCM via internet protocol and ultra-high frequency base stations.

In addition, GradeNav software, operating on a 10.1 in industrial display, supports standard AutoCAD DXF design files to manage multiple grading operations, including surfaces, slopes, TINs and road features.