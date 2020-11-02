CGSIC annual meeting now streaming on Coast Guard channel

The U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs YouTube channel is hosting streaming files for virtual meetings of the U.S. Government’s Civil GPS Service Interface Committee (CGSIC), held Sept. 21-22.

This link leads to the CGSIC page of GPS.gov. On that page are additional links for the Sept. 22 morning and afternoon speakers at the CGSIC Plenary Session as well as links for the three subcommittee sessions held Sept 22. The subcommittees are:

International Information Subcommittee

Timing Subcommittee

Survey, Mapping and Geoscience Subcommittee

Anyone can access the briefings, which include slides, embedded video of the speakers and comments made during the presentations.