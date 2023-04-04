Centimeters and picoseconds without satellites or atomic clocks

A new European Commission (EC) Technical Report, published after exhaustive and completely independent testing of several candidate A-PNT (Alternative Positioning, Navigation, and Timing) technologies, confirms that Locata has demonstrated positioning and timing performance across every test environment, delivering:

cm-level positioning accuracy in all tests, indoor and outdoor, under static and kinematic conditions

picosecond-level time transfer using Locata’s proprietary TimeLoc technology, over multiple media types including RF over distances of more than 105 kilometres and over fibreoptic and/or coaxial cables, without requiring satellites or atomic clocks.

The rigorous scientific test campaign was conducted over a period of eight months by experts from the EC’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Italy. Its purpose was to establish the foundations for European navigation and timing policy, including the upcoming European radionavigation plan, in the context of growing concerns about the single-point-of-failure that GPS and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) pose.

According to Locata, their validated capabilities promise to open previously unattainable, satellite-free A-PNT performance for autonomous vehicles, logistics, indoor positioning, critical national infrastructure, and aviation, as well as better levels of synchronization to improve mobile phone and digital data networks.

Locata’s products have been deployed commercially for a decade, delivering cm-level positioning (via sales and IP licences) to globally recognized partners, including systems now certified for safety-of-life level operation of autonomous vehicles. Prominent government customers include NASA and the United States Air Force, which runs a large Locata network that covers more than 6,500 sq km for aviation use when GPS is being jammed or spoofed.

This performance evaluation assessment was run under a globally-open tender launched by the EC’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS). The tender sought applications from around the world, from every potential candidate claiming they could provide “an alternative to GNSS-based PNT.” More than 30 companies applied, and this number was then down-selected by an expert panel to the seven technologies that were, in the end, independently evaluated. Locata was the only technology that was granted two contract slots, and the only technology that completed every timing and positioning test, in every indoor and outdoor environment, sought by the EU.