Carlson Software releases multi-application tablet and GNSS solution

Carlson Software has released the RT5 rugged tablet data collector and the RTk5 GNSS solution, which integrates the form factor of the RT5 with real-time kinematic GNSS performance.

The Carlson RT5 is designed for surveying, stake-outs, construction layout and GIS mapping, and is bundled with Carlson SurvPC — the Windows-based data collection program. The RT5 can run SurvPC with Esri OEM for use in the field.

The Carlson RTk5 adds an advanced GNSS solution to the RT5, enabling accuracy in a compact, light and versatile package. It comes with a custom-built pole and cradle, a survey-grade antenna, and a small portable helix antenna for handheld GNSS use. It is suitable for land surveyors, engineers, GIS professionals, and users in need of advanced GNSS positioning with an RTK rover.