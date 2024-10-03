Calian releases full band smart choke antenna

Calian GNSS, formerly Tallysman Wireless, has introduced the VCS6000XF full band smart choke antenna, a new product designed for Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) applications. This antenna combines Tallysman Verachoke antenna elements with Septentrio’s Mosaic X5 full-band receiver to offer an integrated solution for OEM CORS systems.

The VCS6000XF offers comprehensive GNSS signal reception, including GPS/QZSS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5a/E5b/E6/E5 AltBoc, BeiDou B1/B2/B2a/B3, NavIC L5, SBAS and L-Band correction services. It incorporates the advantages of the VC6050 Verachoke, such as low axial ratio, consistent frequency performance and excellent multi-path rejection.

The antenna features a 0.5mm phase center variation and utilizes Calian’s eXtended filtering for near-band signal interference mitigation. The integrated Septentrio Mosaic X5 receiver provides capabilities such as anti-jamming, anti-spoofing, scintillation mitigation and receiver integrity by combining the antenna and receiver in the choke ring antenna. This design eliminates the need for expensive low-loss RF cables and ensures a clean RF signal for the GNSS receiver.

By combining the antenna and receiver in the choke ring antenna, the VCS6000XF is engineered to address radio frequency (RF) signal degradation issues associated with long antenna cable runs. This design eliminates the need for expensive low-loss RF cables and can ensure a clean RF signal for the GNSS receiver.

Calian Smart Antennas can be customized to meet specific customer requirements, offering compatibility with various GNSS receivers and correction services. The company has achieved integrations with receivers from ST, u-blox and Septentrio and GNSS corrections from providers such as PointOne, Swift Navigation and PointPerfect.