Building with precision: Surveying for architecture, engineering & construction

In recent years, the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry has benefited greatly from growing GNSS accuracy, smaller laser scanners, UAVs, and more efficient management, collaboration and visualization software. We asked five companies operating in this space to address three questions:

What are the key challenges of surveying for the AEC industry today, compared with traditional boundary surveying and other types of surveying?

Which of your products are particularly relevant for this kind of surveying?

What was a recent AEC surveying success story?

In the following articles, five companies briefly describe their experience with the AEC industry:

JAVAD GNSS: A surveyor’s perspective by Shawn Billings

Nearmap North America: AEC firms use aerial mapping to share in infrastructure funding by Tony Agresta

Leica Geosystems: The surveyor as a data manager by Richard Ostridge & Shane O’Regan

CHC Navigation: The rise of digital-twin models Francois Martin

ComNav Technology : Surveying in urban conditions by Jania Zhu

Featured Photo: CHCNav