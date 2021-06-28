Building a better world: Esri UC announces plenary speakers

The 2021 Esri User Conference — taking place virtually July 12-15 — has announced its plenary session theme and speakers.

“At this year’s plenary session, we’ll explore a vision for building a better world,” said Esri President Jack Dangermond, who will deliver the keynote address. With the theme of GIS—Creating a Sustainable Future, attendees can learn from leaders in human storytelling, racial equity, ocean preservation and climate resilience, as well as discover the latest geospatial innovations.

Following the keynote, a two-part Plenary Session provides conversations and stories from these speakers:

Paul Salopek | Founder, Out of Eden Walk, National Geographic

A Walk Through the Anthropocene

La June Montgomery Tabron | President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Expanding Racial Equity through Community Action

Enric Sala | Explorer in Residence, National Geographic Pristine Seas

2021–2030: Our Last Best Chance to Protect the Ocean for the Benefit of Humanity

Protecting the Global Ocean for Biodiversity, Food and Climate

Secretary Wade Crowfoot | California Natural Resources Agency

Nature-Based Solutions in California: Combating Climate Change and Achieving 30×30

The Esri UC will also provide a look at new GIS technologies in expert-led demonstrations, including ArcGIS Image for ArcGIS Online. Attendees can learn to directly integrate imagery into your workflows by fast-tracking image analysis and easily sharing data to derive and communicate critical insights.

Registration for the Plenary Session is complimentary. Full event access is available to Esri users current on their maintenance or subscriptions.

The detailed agenda for the conference is available online.