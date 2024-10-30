BAE Systems unveils M-code GNSS tracking technology

Photo: BAE Systems

BAE Systems has successfully demonstrated M-code signal tracking using an Increment 2 GNSS receiver powered by its Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). This breakthrough is part of the Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface program, which was awarded a $247 million contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command in 2020.

The Increment 2 program significantly advances core signal processing capabilities, offering sophisticated signal processing and compatibility with multiple satellite networks. This initiative focuses on developing and qualifying a compact receiver for applications demanding minimal size, weight and power consumption (SWaP). The resulting small form factor technology can be integrated across various platforms — including battery-operated handheld devices — expanding the potential applications for secure military GPS technology.

This builds upon BAE Systems’ current Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) and M-Code Increment 1 products. It offers more capability to combat threats, including field reprogramming and a flexible software configuration to meet mission needs.

The company’s M-code GPS and anti-jam product line delivers reliable navigation and guidance solutions for a variety of systems, from airborne platforms and precision munitions to handheld devices and embedded applications. The Increment 2 MSI program is being developed at BAE Systems’ advanced facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the team continues to drive forward this capability.

