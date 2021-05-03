Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


BAE Systems to open Iowa facility for mission-critical GPS work

May 3, 2021  - By
0 Comments
Illustration: BAE Systems

Illustration: BAE Systems

BAE Systems is investing more than $100 million to build a state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, expected to be completed in 2022. The facility will support the company’s newly acquired Navigation & Sensor Systems business, which makes mission-critical military GPS products.

The new building will bring the company’s local design and production employees from multiple locations into a single center of excellence with modern manufacturing, engineering and office space.

“Our world-class military GPS business is built on the rich talent pool in Greater Cedar Rapids,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “This investment will provide our high-tech engineering and manufacturing experts with a world-class workspace and the tools to enhance operational excellence.”
The facility will improve operational efficiency, optimize production, and enhance the company’s ability to deliver high-quality military GPS products to the warfighter.

The 278,000-square-foot research and development center will be located on a 32-acre site. The building will include a large factory; several hundred offices, workstations, and flexible work spaces; and classified and unclassified labs. The building was designed for growth, with the ability to add 50,000 square feet of additional space.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Defense, From the Magazine, Latest News

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment