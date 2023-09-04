BAE Systems, MOD boost battlefield communications

BAE Systems has been awarded an £89 million contract by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) to enhance front-line connectivity for military personnel, UAVs, combat vehicles, fighter jets, aircraft carriers and military commands.

The contract will be dedicated to the research and development phase of BAE Systems’ deployable tactical wide area network (WAN), Trinity. Trinity is due to be delivered in December 2025.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will lead an alliance of trusted partners, including Kellogg, Brown and Root (KBR), PA Consulting and L3Harris, to design and manufacture Trinity. The companies aim to deliver a highly secure battlefield internet capability to UK forces, which will sustain battlefield awareness and intelligence sharing through a myriad of adversarial attacks.

Trinity’s resilience is based on its composition, the company said. It is made up of a series of nodes, each able to add, access and move data in a secure network. If several nodes are damaged in warfare, the remaining automatically re-route to maintain optimum network speed and flow of information.