BAE Systems unveils anti-jamming GPS receiver

June 12, 2024
Photo: BAE Systems

BAE Systems has unveiled NavStorm-M, a gun-hardened integrated anti-jamming GPS receiver for artillery, bombs, missiles and unmanned systems.

NavStorm-M features a layered protection approach using beamforming, anti-spoofing, resiliency and software assurance. It is an assured positioning, navigation and timing (A-PNT) device featuring M-Code GPS technology.

The capability is designed to meet the tight size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) requirements of unmanned aircraft systems, loitering munitions, hypersonic platforms and other weapons – especially in gun-hardened applications. NavStorm-M offers precise GPS navigation as a stand-alone system or integrated with an inertial navigation system (INS).

BAE Systems has delivered selective availability anti-spoofing module products to more than 45 countries and has begun delivering M-Code GPS receivers in multiple form factors and levels of capability to the U.S. armed forces and its allies through the Foreign Military Sales program.

