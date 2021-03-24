Bad Elf, ProStar partner on utility data solution

Mapping company ProStar Holdings Inc. and survey device company Bad Elf have partnered to produce a solution designed to gather the precise location of surface and subsurface utility data.

“The Bad Elf Flex was quickly configured by ProStar and performed flawlessly with the PointMan app. We found that consistent high accuracy was easy to maintain while collecting data,” said Larry Fox, vice president of marketing and business development at Bad Elf. “The depth of collection tools and export facilities exceeded our expectations. Given the seamless integration with Bad Elf Flex, PointMan demonstrated it’s a top-tier app for utility management, and expands our ability to provide best in class solutions to our users worldwide.”

Bad Elf’s survey-grade GPS/GNSS receiver combined with ProStar’s flagship mobile-mapping solution, PointMan, now provides a powerful and user friendly solution for any industry requiring precision mapping including subsurface utility engineering (SUE) and utility locating professionals.

PointMan combined with Bad Elf is designed to quickly and precisely, locate, identify and display critical surface and subsurface utility data.

“Equipment manufacturers like Bad Elf and their distribution networks are an important component of our sales and marketing strategy,” said Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. “Our goal is to continue to work with leading equipment manufacturers around the world to provide the most comprehensive, modern, and low-cost data collection solutions. The name Bad Elf, in and of itself, implies and by adding PointMan to the equation we continue to create major disruption to the current methods of utility designation, data collection and mapping.”

ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is natively cloud and mobile, offered as a Software as a Solution (SaaS). ProStar’s solutions are being adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, the largest subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, and government agencies.

ProStar’s strategic partnerships are with geospatial technology and data-collection equipment manufactures and their dealer networks, including Trimble, Juniper Systems, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection, Bad Elf and Subsite Electronics.