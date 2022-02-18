Applanix User Group Meeting and Conference registration now open

Registration has now opened for the Applanix User Group Meeting and Conference, focused on Air and Land solutions, taking place in Fremont, California, Sept. 20-22. Discounted early bird prices will be available until May 1. The conference is also currently accepting speaker proposals.

This meeting will give you the opportunity to hear the latest news from Applanix, take in-depth product training, meet with product and customer support experts, and network with other industry leaders from around the world.

The conference will take place over three days and will have four main goals:

• Deliver an information-filled training experience on all of our software, as well as the APX series of boards, POS products, and the latest developments in the Autonomy field

• Present the new Land Mobile Mapping line of OEM and plug-and-play products

• Give customers and partners an opportunity to share their most recent projects and experiences

• Provide networking opportunities

To register and purchase tickets for the conference or to submit a proposal, visit Applanix’s website.