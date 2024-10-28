ANELLO awarded Space Force laser gyro contract

SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force, has awarded ANELLO Photonics a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to develop a resonator laser gyroscope. The new gyroscope seeks to address critical challenges faced by the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

By leveraging its expertise in integrated photonics and artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions, ANELLO aims to support the Space Force’s mission of providing capabilities to joint forces operating in GPS-challenged environments.

This contract is part of a broader initiative by the Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX to streamline the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) processes. The initiative focuses on accelerating proposal-to-award timelines, expanding opportunities for small businesses, reducing bureaucratic overhead and implementing continuous process improvements. Enhancing these processes aims to foster advancements and versatility within the defense sector to overcome GPS-challenged environments.