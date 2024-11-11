Alleged North Korea GPS jamming disrupts flights and ships in South Korea for second day

South Korea’s military reported that North Korea had disrupted GPS signals from border areas for the second consecutive day, impacting numerous civilian flights and maritime vessels. This interference originated from the western border cities of Kaesong and Haeju, North Korea.

According to NBC News, the GPS jamming affected the West Sea (Yellow Sea) area. While the exact number of affected flights and vessels was not specified, the disruption was significant enough to prompt warnings from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) to aircraft and ships operating near the western border.

“We urge North Korea to stop GPS interference provocations immediately and strongly warn that it will be held fully accountable for any resulting consequences,” South Korea’s joint chiefs said in a statement.

The incident occurs amidst escalating tensions between North and South Korea. It follows recent provocations by North Korea, including test-firing of advanced solid-fuel ICBMs, launching balloons carrying waste and propaganda into South Korea and allegations of North Korean troops being deployed to support Russia in Ukraine.

Aviation specialists have expressed concerns about the risks posed by these jamming activities, including potential dangers to commercial airlines flying in poor visibility, complications in airline operations, and violation of international conventions on navigational safety.

The GPS jamming is seen as part of North Korea’s electronic and psychological warfare tactics, highlighting the vulnerability of South Korea’s critical infrastructure, notably the Incheon International Airport.

Experts warn that jamming attacks can lead to serious incidents, including potential aircraft accidents in worst-case scenarios. The ongoing situation underscores the complex security challenges in the Korean peninsula and the broader implications for regional navigation stability.