Adtran’s Oscilloquartz aPNT+ takes Jammertest 2024

Adtran’s Oscilloquartz team of network synchronization specialists has demonstrated the capabilities of its positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution, the OSA aPNT+, during Jammertest 2024 in Norway.

According to the team, the OSA aPNT+ platform demonstrated exceptional resilience against jamming and spoofing attacks during the series of real-world tests. It seeks to serve as a vital role in PNT security for critical sectors such as infrastructure and defense. As we rely more on PNT systems, there is a need for robust protection against increasingly sophisticated threats. To meet this challenge, the OSA aPNT+ platform employs a multi-layered protection strategy and zero-trust architecture.

The company said that by integrating diverse PNT sources, including Iridium Satellite Time and Location (STL) services, the platform can effectively mitigate risks and establish new standards for securing applications across the public and private sectors.

Adtran’s Oscilloquartz aPNT+™ solution is built around a multi-layered approach, incorporating advanced GNSS signal analyzers, anti-jamming antennas and AI/ML-enhanced firewalls. Key products, including the OSA 5412, OSA 5422 and OSA 5430 grandmaster clocks, along with the OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 Series of small-form-factor solutions, underwent thorough testing at Jammertest.

The integration of Iridium’s Satellite Time and Location (STL) services was evaluated, showcasing its ability to diversify PNT sources and bolster defenses against jamming and spoofing attacks. The company shared that Oscilloquartz’s Syncjack technology could detect and mitigate meaconing attacks.

This approach aligns with IEEE 1952 standards and establishes Oscilloquartz solutions as indispensable for critical sectors dependent on assured PNT, including telecommunications, defense and finance.