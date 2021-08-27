61st CGSIC meeting scheduled for Sept. 21

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) will hold the 61st meeting of the Civil GPS Service Interface Committee (CGSIC) on Sept. 20-21.

The meeting will be conducted at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri, in conjunction with the Institute of Navigation’s 2021 ION GNSS+ conference.

The 61st CGSIC meeting will also be broadcast live online to provide a virtual option. This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the world with access to a computer to attend these public meetings of the U.S. Civil GPS program. CGSIC meetings are free and open to the public.

The three subcommittees of the CGSIC will meet on Sept. 20: Timing; International Information; and Surveying, Mapping, and Geosciences.

Summaries of the subcommittee meetings will be presented to the CGSIC plenary session Sept. 21 with a keynote address by Juliana Blackwell, director of NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey (NGS).

The CGSIC agenda in development can be found on the CGSIC section of GPS.gov.