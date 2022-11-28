Xplore and UP42 partner to bring satellite data to geospatial customers

The agreement will enable direct access to Xplore’s satellite tasking and archive of high-resolution data

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing space as a service, has signed a partnership agreement with UP42, a geospatial developer platform and marketplace. The agreement will enable direct access to Xplore’s satellite tasking and archive of high-resolution data.

Xplore’s XCRAFT satellite platform is engineered to collect data with multiple instruments including still and video imagery, hyperspectral, ultraviolet and infrared spectroscopy. Xplore’s satellite is capable of achieving user-defined video flyovers.

Data generated with Xplore’s diverse sensors will address a wide variety of use cases across the Earth observation industry including agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, maritime, change detection and intelligence, and creative media content. Additionally, customers can obtain more informative, rich layers of data from Xplore’s data-fusion products.

The combined power of bringing Xplore’s high-value imagery products to market via the UP42 platform will accelerate the commercial use of private remote-sensing data, according to Xplore.