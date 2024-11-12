Xona Space Systems, QASCOM advance resilient PNT

Xona Space Systems has partnered with QASCOM to integrate Xona PULSAR into QASCOM’s GNSS software-defined radio (SDR), the QN400-P. The integration is designed to strengthen positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) resiliency in the face of persistent threats.

The partnership seeks to deliver security, jamming and spoofing resistance and next-gen accuracy for industries such as UAV navigation and defense.



The QN400-P receiver offers multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS capabilities, including GPS and Galileo. Additionally, it includes measures for the mitigation of jamming and spoofing and is compatible with low-Earth orbit (LEO) PNT services, such as Xona’s PULSAR.



The demand for more robust, secure and accurate navigation is increasing across various industries, including agriculture, construction and autonomous systems. The integration of Xona and QASCOM technologies aims to deliver solutions for these sectors, as well as for other relevant applications and use cases.