Xona Space Systems, Aerospacelab target PNT technology

Aerospacelab and Xona Space Systems have entered a strategic partnership to integrate Xona Space Systems’ positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technology into Aerospacelab’s satellite platforms.

Under the partnership, Aerospacelab will use its Versatile Satellite Platform (VSP) for the design, manufacture and launch of Xona Space Systems’ first navigation satellite equipped with its PNT payload.

Xona is developing a commercial PNT service through a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The company plans to offer the service as a backup to PNT provided by GPS.

The collaboration aims to use Aerospacelab’s capabilities in small satellite design, manufacturing and operations alongside Xona’s specialized knowledge in PNT payloads to provide enhanced navigation solutions that address current and future needs in satellite navigation and applications.