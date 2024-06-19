Wingtra releases mapping software

Wingtra has released its WingtraCLOUD software, designed to simplify data collection and streamline the onboarding of surveyors and pilots.

WingtraCLOUD offers a user-friendly flight planning experience, plus time-saving features including site-based file organization, advanced 3D planning, coordinate system by sites and improved connectivity via cloud syncing in a single environment.

It aims to simplify and streamline site setup and team collaboration. WingtraCLOUD’s features simplify and accelerate planning and introduce a new level of transparency among stakeholders with enhanced wireless functionality. Users can now provide insights to regional and global site managers across projects.

WingtraCLOUD allows users to maximize Wingtra aerial data and services, offering UAV program scaling and business advantages across a variety of industries.