Waterway Guide and marine tech company savvy navvy enter partnership

A new partnership between all-in-one navigation app and Waterway Guide gives U.S. boaters an enhanced user experience, integrating comprehensive marina details and user reviews into the navigation app.

The savvy navvy app, described as “Google Maps for boaters”, has grown by 132% this year in the United States.

Waterway Guide is a resource for cruising boaters. Its data on more than 4,000 marinas and thousands of anchorages are now integrated into the savvy navvy app for all the users to access.

“One of the most significant factors in deciding where to go with your boat is reviews from other boaters,” said Jelte Liebrand, CEO and founder of savvy navvy. “With a wealth of information on all marinas and anchorages and honest reviews, it’s an amazing addition to our offering for our growing American customer base.”

Liebrand, a former Google software engineer and avid sailor based in the UK, developed and launched savvy navvy, bringing an all-in-one navigation solution to the market. This season alone savvy navvy users have plotted more than 40 million nautical miles of routes. Earlier this year, the navigation app launched a freemium plan and functionalities for paddleboarders, kayakers and jet skiers.

Waterway Guide is continuously updated by a network of on-the-water contributors, marina partners, NOAA data, the Waterway Guide team, and crowd-sourced information.

Data from the Waterway Guide is live in the savvy navvy app for users to see now when pressing the blue POI icons across the United States and Canada, giving users information on services and facilities alongside marina reviews.