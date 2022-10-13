ViaLite GPS links ensure reliable emergency support

The highly reliable system consists of a ViaLite GPS Link that sends the GPS and timing signals from the rooftop antenna down an optical fiber to a Local Integrated GPS splitter situated in the building. The splitter then distributes the timing data to multiple femtocells.

“The efficiency of ViaLite’s signal distribution techniques is second to none, and in this emergency support application, when action at a moment’s notice can be vital, our equipment’s reliability and performance are crucial,” explained Craig Somach, ViaLite sales director.

Use of the high-tech splitter, which features a built-in monitoring and control module, also eliminates the need to install multiple antennas on the rooftop, avoiding the appearance of an antenna farm.

“As a first-time customer, we found the deployment was as smooth and simple as ViaLite had promised,” said Dan Cottom, senior manager of communication systems at GMR. “The GPS distribution is working great.”