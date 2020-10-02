Via acquires Fleetonomy for logistics and delivery technology

Via, a provider of digital infrastructure for public mobility systems, has acquired Fleetonomy, a developer of fleet management software.

Fleetonomy was founded in 2017 by CEO Israel Duanis and CTO Lior Gerenstein, with the vision of building the next generation of fleet management and optimization platforms, suitable for the challenges and opportunities that came with the shift to fleet-based on-demand services.

According to Via, the purchase accelerates its expansion beyond public transit and strengthens its ability to meet increasing global demand for efficient, flexible solutions for logistics and delivery.

Via’s technology is currently used in more than 150 cities and transit operators across the globe to power intelligent transit and delivery platforms, Via said. The need for essential transit and goods delivery has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Via plans to apply Fleetonomy’s technology and expertise in demand prediction and fleet utilization to advance its digitally-powered logistics solutions.

“As we continue to build the next generation of public transportation and delivery infrastructure, we are proud to partner with Fleetonomy to step into this new phase of growth,” said Via Co-Founders Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval. “We have been consistently impressed by Israel, Lior and the entire Fleetonomy team, and by the beautifully-designed and exceptionally-engineered products they have created. We share a vision for the future of mobility and look forward to realizing this vision together.”