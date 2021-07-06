Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


US Space Force issues ICD revisions for GPS

July 6, 2021  - By
The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has issued official, signed Interface Specification (IS) and Interface Control Document (ICD) revisions for GPS. The documents listed are available through the U.S. Coast Guard’s GPS Technical References and at GPS.gov.

  • IS-GPS-200M Navstar GPS Space Segment/Navigation User Interfaces
  • IS-GPS-800H Navstar GPS Space Segment/User Segment L1C Interface
  • IS-GPS-705H Navstar GPS Space Segment/User Segment L5 Interface
  • ICD-GPS-240D Navstar GPS Control Segment to User Support Community Interface

Past versions of these documents are archived at GPS Technical References and at  GPS.gov Old Versions. Interface Revision Notices (IRN) incorporated into the new documents also can be found on these websites.

The Space Force is soliciting public comments on the following Proposed Change Notices (PCNs).

RFC-00467: 2021 Proposed Changes to the Public Documents

While these PCNs use the August 2020 versions of the ICDs as baseline documents, any approved changes will be incorporated by the next document revisions. Comments are due Aug.24.

SMC has also announced the date of the next Public Interface Control Working Group meeting. Full details will be provided in an upcoming Federal Register Notice, but advance notice can be found here.

