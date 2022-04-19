Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


US bans anti-satellite weapon tests, seeks global agreement

April 19, 2022  - By

The United States government has committed to ending the practice of anti-satellite missile tests, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base. She also urged other nations to follow its lead.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the Russian military destroyed a defunct satellite with its anti-satellite technology (ASAT), a test it followed with verbal threats to the U.S. GPS.

The Russian test created thousands of pieces of debris in low Earth orbit, and sent astronauts on the International Space Station into shelter as it passed through the debris field.

According to CNBC, the U.S., Russia, China and India have all destroyed their own satellites in ASAT tests. The U.S. last destroyed a satellite in 2008, with the U.S. Navy launching a modified SM-3 missile that intercepted the malfunctioning National Reconnaissance Office satellite USA-193.

Image: janiecbros/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

Image: janiecbros/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

This article is tagged with , and posted in Featured Stories, GNSS, Latest News, Space & Earth

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.