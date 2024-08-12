US and Australia partner to improve GPS resilience in contested environments

Personnel from the Australian Joint Precision Navigation and Timing Directorate, Joint Capabilities Group and Joint Navigation Warfare Center align GPS test equipment in the JNWC anechoic chamber at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., in preparation for a GPS resilience test April 15, 2024. This combined effort not only enhances GPS navigation resilience but also exemplifies the power of international cooperation in addressing security threats. As the world faces evolving challenges, partnerships like these remain essential for maintaining an edge in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

The Australian Department of Defense has collaborated with the Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC) to enhance the resilience of GPS devices in contested environments. The JNWC’s mission is to ensure positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) superiority for the Department of Defense and its partners. This joint effort aimed to test the performance of GPS devices under simulated jamming conditions.

Personnel from the Australian Joint Positioning, Navigation and Timing Directorate worked with JNWC experts to evaluate the Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR), a crucial device used by U.S. and allied forces for navigation across land, sea, and air. The testing took place in an anechoic chamber designed to replicate contested and limited GPS conditions, providing insights to improve the device’s resilience.

The JNWC, recognized for its expertise in navigation warfare, created optimal conditions for this assessment. The specialized chamber allowed them to test the DAGR’s performance in a jamming environment, generating data that can inform the device’s warfighting effectiveness. The team explored solutions such as antennas that enhance jamming resilience, and the findings will be shared with coalition partners to strengthen collective space resilience.

The collaboration serves as a model for international cooperation in addressing security threats, enhancing GPS navigation and timing resilience for allied forces.

