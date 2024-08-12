US and Australia partner to improve GPS resilience in contested environments

The Australian Department of Defense has collaborated with the Joint Navigation Warfare Center (JNWC) to enhance the resilience of GPS devices in contested environments. The JNWC’s mission is to ensure positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) superiority for the Department of Defense and its partners. This joint effort aimed to test the performance of GPS devices under simulated jamming conditions.

Personnel from the Australian Joint Positioning, Navigation and Timing Directorate worked with JNWC experts to evaluate the Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR), a crucial device used by U.S. and allied forces for navigation across land, sea, and air. The testing took place in an anechoic chamber designed to replicate contested and limited GPS conditions, providing insights to improve the device’s resilience.

The JNWC, recognized for its expertise in navigation warfare, created optimal conditions for this assessment. The specialized chamber allowed them to test the DAGR’s performance in a jamming environment, generating data that can inform the device’s warfighting effectiveness. The team explored solutions such as antennas that enhance jamming resilience, and the findings will be shared with coalition partners to strengthen collective space resilience.

The collaboration serves as a model for international cooperation in addressing security threats, enhancing GPS navigation and timing resilience for allied forces.