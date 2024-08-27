UAVOS tests AI navigation in GNSS-denied environments

UAVOS has collaborated with a client to conduct extensive testing of UAVOS’ autopilot system, which utilizes computer vision technology. UAVOS’ engineering service supported this testing with its advanced avionics system integrated into its unmanned helicopter.

The UAVOS autopilot system uses computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate the UAV in GNSS-denied environments with precision and reliability.

The system’s onboard computer vision-based alternative navigation module, powered by deep learning algorithms, provides the UAVOS avionics system with accurate geospatial coordinates. This innovative approach allows for seamless navigation in both daylight and nighttime conditions, ensuring safe take-off and landing procedures without relying on external GNSS signals. By enabling the drone to effectively “see” and interpret its surroundings, UAVOS has created a solution that grants UAVs unprecedented autonomy and operational flexibility.