uAvionix receiver achieves FAA TSO certification

uAvionix’s ping200XR Mode S ADS-B transponder with integral aviation GPS has received technical standard order (TSO) certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The ping200XR TSO has received TSO-C112e and TSO-C166b for transponder and ADS-B functionality — TSO-C188b for its internal pressure altimeter, and TSO-C145e for the integral aviation GPS.

It is a compact Mode S ADS-B transponder with an integrated GPS receiver, measuring 47 x 72 x 10mm and weighing just 52 grams. This device combines the functionality of a transponder and GPS into a single unit, making it suitable for airspace access and operations involving certified aircraft.

The ping200XR facilitates seamless integration into national and international airspace systems by enabling aircraft detection by secondary surveillance radar (SSR), traffic collision avoidance systems (TCAS), and ADS-B IN receivers. Additionally, it has received technical standard order (TSO) certification from the FAA, ensuring that it meets specific performance standards established by the aviation regulatory body.

The ping200XR can be used in high-altitude aircraft and balloons operating in Class A airspace and above. With the new TSO certifications, the device can now be utilized in regions that mandate such approvals, including Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. This certification also makes the ping200XR TSO a viable option for aircraft pursuing type certification, such as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) platforms. The certified version is scheduled to become available for purchase starting in September 2024.