UAvionix launches spoofing detection for SkyLine UAS BVLOS operations

uAvionix has introduced truSky ADS-B spoofing detection for its SkyLine Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) services.

The uAvionix truSky validation process uses a network of low-profile deployed dual-frequency ADS-B ground receivers to evaluate each signal transmitted from the aircraft. The system then compares the received signals to confirm that the signal originated from the aircraft’s position.

When used within the uAvionix SkyLine platform, each aircraft track point is color-coded based on its confidence score. The validation score is then transmitted along with the position updates of the aircraft using SkyLine API.

TruSky is being piloted in numerous locations in the United States and is available as a component of uAvionix’s SkyLine UAS BVLOS service or as an API for integration into UAS GCS, UTM, or ATM platforms.