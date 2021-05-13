uAvionix adds ping200XR with integrated GPS to transponder lineup

uAvionix has added a new low-SWaP transponder to its line-up of unmanned aerial system (UAS) communications, navigation and surveillance solutions.

The ping200XR integrates the capability of the ping200X TSO Certified Mode S ADS-B OUT transponder with the high-integrity truFYX TSO-certified GPS position source into a single enclosure. The single enclosure simplifies installation and allows the customer to choose between the existing installed GPS antenna or one provided with the ping200XR.

The integrated GPS ensures maximum safety by providing Source Integrity Level (SIL) 3 RTCA DO-229D and TSO-C145e Class Beta 1 performance, a requirement for Mode S and ADS-B airspace access, and for reception and processing by certified avionics and Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) in other aircraft, as well as Air Traffic Control (ATC). SIL 3 performance is not available from non-aviation certified GPS, which are often used as an autopilot navigation source.

The ping200XR can be integrated with popular onboard UAS autopilots for dynamic control from ground-control stations, including George — uAvionix’s enterprise autopilot solution. The ping200XR can also be pre-configured before flight and carried as a payload.

Replicating the functionality of a cockpit transponder controller, the uAvionix mini-controller allows users to dial-in a squawk code before takeoff for even quicker integration and rapid deployment.