UAV Navigation autopilot powers Power4Flight engines

UAV Navigation’s range of Vector-autopilots is now integrated with Power4Flight’s IntelliJect EFI, designed for use in small-engine aerospace applications.

Using the robust and extensive communication capabilities of UAV Navigation autopilots, the IntelliJect EFI’s engine control unit can communicate and deliver critical parameters through the CAN port. This way, the autopilot is able to automatically control and monitor the engine. The operator will be capable of controlling and receiving real-time status information from the engine in the UAV Navigation’s advanced ground-control station Visionair.

The IntelliJect EFI is highly configurable for a variety of engine types (two-stroke, four-stroke, triples, twins and singles), including Power4Flight’s engines or any other manufacturer engine.

Power4Flight propulsion systems and electronics are used in a wide range of unmanned aircraft systems. With this integration, the fuel injection systems of the American manufacturer will be able to send performance parameters, such as RPM, temperatures, pressures, throttle range and error to the autopilot, and receive commands.