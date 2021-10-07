U-blox releases u-center 2 GNSS evaluation software

U‑blox has launched its new GNSS evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with 10th-generation (M10) u‑blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software, and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.

U-center 2 is the successor to the u-center GNSS evaluation software, which has been used by design engineers for almost two decades to develop GNSS receiver applications. Compatible with u‑blox M10 GNSS technology, u-center 2 is designed to offer improved performance over its predecessor, as well as new features that simplify configuration, evaluation and software development of GNSS-based solutions.

U-center 2 provides personalized workspaces with adaptive window elements offering a choice of views to observe static and dynamic behavior of the connected GNSS receiver. The built-in log player, which accepts log files from the previous version of the software, features easy message- and time-based navigation and lets users set the playback speed, making development of end products more efficient. Automatic updates ensure that the software includes the latest features with minimal user effort.

U-center 2 simplifies the evaluation of GNSS-related location services such as AssistNow, through which GNSS receivers gain access to GNSS aiding data, enhancing startup performance, and saving power.

Predecessor u‑center will continue to be the go-to solution for GNSS solutions based on earlier technology platforms.

“We are confident that users will immediately recognize how easy u-center 2 makes it to set up and evaluate the latest generations of our GNSS chips and modules,” said Bernd Heidtmann, product manager, Product Strategy for Standard Precision GNSS, u‑blox. “With its fresh and minimalist user interface, the upcoming quick product configuration designed for key use cases, and optimized data logging, u-center 2 will raise the benchmark for GNSS evaluation tools in terms of performance and user experience.”

U-center 2 is free for download.