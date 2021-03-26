U-blox offers L1 and L5 GNSS signal timing modules

New modules enable users to develop high-precision solutions for heavy machinery, ground robotics, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

U-blox’s latest multi-band high-accuracy timing modules concurrently support L1 and L5 GNSS signals. The ZED-F9T-10B and LEA-F9T-10B timing modules, and the RCB-F9T-1 timing card, deliver nanosecond-level timing accuracies required to synchronize cellular network base stations and smart power grids. The ANN MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna completes the offering.

The multiband capability compensates for ionosphere error from all GNSS satellite constellations and reduces the timing error under clear skies to less than 5 ns without the need for an external GNSS correction service. To achieve maximum performance, the modules track signals from as many satellites as possible.

With satellite constellations transmitting signals on the L5 band nearing completion, the L1/L5 signal combination is becoming a viable option to complement products based on L1 and L2 signals. Modernized L5 signals are expected to deliver improved performance, especially in difficult urban conditions. Because L5 signals fall within the protected aeronautical radionavigation service (ARNS ) frequency band, they are also less subject to RF interference.

The LEA-F9T-10B provides a temperature range extended to –40 to +105° C. Both timing modules include a suite of advanced security features, including:

Improved anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies detect and flag malicious RF interference.

Secure boot ensures that the modules can only boot with authentic firmware.

Secure interfaces prevent intruders from tampering with the messages between the receiver and the host system.t

Time-receiver autonomous integrity monitoring (T-RAIM) provides highest level timing integrity.

The ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna supports the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou, and addresses the scarcity of options in the nascent L1/L5 high-precision antenna mass-market, simplifying testing and deployment of L1/L5 multi-band GNSS solutions. Magnetic and fixed mounting options help meet diverse installation needs.

The new products targets developers in industrial navigation and robotics interested in high-precision positioning technology to locate UAVs, ground robots and agricultural equipment accurately and in real time.

Engineering samples of the u-blox ZED-F9T-10B, RCB-F9T-1 and ANN-MB1 will be available in May, followed by the LEA-F9T.