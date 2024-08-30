u-blox, Nordian expand GNSS correction service to Brazil

u-blox and Nordian have significantly enhanced the PointPerfect GNSS correction service in Brazil by introducing L-band satellite delivery.

Previously, the PointPerfect GNSS correction service in the country was only available via cellular connectivity, which was limited by insufficient national network coverage. Users in Brazil can now access PointPerfect through L-band satellite and accelerate time-to-market using Nordian’s Precisio OEM Board. This allows users to access GNSS correction data streams reliably and cost-effectively in regions without cellular coverage, enabling advanced navigation applications requiring centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

PointPerfect is a PPP-RTK GNSS correction service that delivers 3 to 6 cm accuracy and convergence, making it ideal for autonomous farming activities such as operating automated machinery, field mapping and monitoring or navigating autonomous mobile robotics.