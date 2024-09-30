u-blox launches GNSS platform for industrial and automotive use

u-blox has introduced the X20, a new high-precision GNSS platform that builds upon its previous F9 platform. The X20 is designed to meet global demands for high-precision GNSS capabilities while accommodating future technologies and standards.

The X20 operates across all GNSS frequency bands (L1/L2/L5/L6) and includes an integrated L-band receiver. The L5 band operates at lower frequencies, which can improve signal robustness, while the L6 band is used for navigation and correction services to enhance positioning accuracy. This comprehensive coverage allows for high-precision positioning even in challenging signal environments.

The platform supports various correction services, including local base stations, real-time kinematics (RTK), network RTK, precise point positioning (PPP) corrections and PPP-RTK.

It is suitable for applications requiring centimeter-level positioning accuracy under challenging environments, such as port logistics, construction machine control, UAVs, autonomous ground robotics (e.g., lawnmowers) and time synchronization for critical infrastructure systems.

The X20 platform incorporates comprehensive security measures such as end-to-end security functions, system authentication via secure boot and firmware updates, message authentication and encryption with a built-in secure root of trust (RoT).

It supports Galileo OSNMA authentication and features advanced jamming and spoofing detection and mitigation. The X20 platform is designed to be software upgradeable, allowing users to adapt to future developments in GNSS technologies and standards.