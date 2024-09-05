u-blox introduces ultra-low-power asset tracking service for IoT

u-blox has introduced CloudTrack, an end-to-end asset tracking service designed specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. This comprehensive solution integrates ultra-low-power positioning, global connectivity and cloud integration into a single platform. CloudTrack aims to simplify IoT asset tracking by offering flexible, contractless per-location-request plans available worldwide, allowing users to manage their assets effortlessly.

CloudTrack offers six times the energy savings compared to a standalone GNSS fix with a cold start while securely transmitting data over the internet. The system intelligently calculates position using a combination of data from GNSS, cellular, and Wi-Fi sources. This capability allows users to locate assets even in areas with poor or non-existent GNSS signal conditions and indoors, where obtaining a location fix can be challenging.

With a single Thingstream SIM card operating globally, IoT devices can utilize one stock-keeping unit (SKU), eliminating the need for regional SKUs. The Thingstream cloud platform seeks to make it easy for businesses to transform and integrate their data with tracking dashboards, major cloud platforms and enterprise backend systems.