u-blox and ORBCOMM partner for integrated IoT communications

u-blox has partnered with ORBCOMM, a pioneer in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, to develop solutions for the convergence of terrestrial and satellite IoT communications markets.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, the number of cellular IoT connections is projected to reach around 5.5 billion by 2028. The satellite IoT communications market is also expected to triple by 2025. Combining these two technologies will provide gap-free global connectivity for IoT communications, even in previously uncovered areas, making it more accessible for IoT deployers.

With this partnership, u-blox will integrate ORBCOMM’s satellite communication protocols into its UBX-R52/S52 LPWA (low-power wide-area) modem SoC (system-on-a-chip) resulting in a smaller, less complex chipset that offers dual connectivity. This chipset will be used in future u-blox module products, enabling connected solutions across the globe.

The collaboration between ORBCOMM and u-blox will meet the increasing demand for IoT solutions capable of connecting devices in remote locations, areas with poor cellular coverage and isolated environments. Various industrial IoT applications can benefit from these solutions, such as asset tracking, equipment tracking in agriculture and construction industries, and industrial sensors.

“Pairing ORBCOMM’s satellite technology with u-blox’s innovative UBX-R52/S52 chipset will allow customers deploying IoT solutions in the supply chain, heavy equipment, and agriculture industries to benefit from ubiquitous coverage, device simplicity, along with optimal reliability and longevity,” said David Roscoe, ORBCOMM’s executive vice president of satellite communications and products.