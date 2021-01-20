Trimble smart antennas ready for tough environments

Trimble has introduced the Trimble AX940 and AX940i high-precision GNSS smart antennas, designed for a broad range of high-precision applications such as precision agriculture, milling machines in construction, forestry harvesting equipment, autonomous vehicles, port automation and mobile mapping.

With multi-frequency, multi-constellation support for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and NavIC, the smart antennas can deliver reliable centimeter-level accuracy in a variety of environments. In addition, the Trimble AX940 and AX940i provide reliable, high-accuracy positioning without the constraints of a local base station or cell modem by using Trimble RTX correction services.

Built-in inertial sensors on the AX940i allow a tight integration with GNSS observations in the RTK/RTX positioning and orientation engine, providing continuous high-rate low-latency output to guidance and control systems.

“The new AX family of smart antennas delivers the latest GNSS and inertial technology in an easy-to-integrate and rugged form factor,” said Thomas Utzmeier, general manager for Trimble OEM GNSS. “Reliable, robust and compact, the smart antennas are an ideal option for OEMs and system integrators to easily and quickly add high-accuracy positioning to their applications.”

The Trimble AX940 and AX940i provide flexible interfaces with high-speed data transfer and configuration; simplified integrations reduce development times; and an intuitive 3D graphical web page allows easy input of the lever arm for easier set up.

The full-featured smart antennas are equipped with 336 channels for multi-constellation support; Trimble RTX and OmniSTAR support; flexible RS232, USB, CAN and Ethernet interfaces; and advanced RF spectrum monitoring. The AX940i also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless interface and control.

Using the latest Trimble Maxwell 7 Technology, the AX940 and AX940i are designed with flexible signal management that enables the use of all available GNSS constellations and signals.

The Trimble AX940 and AX940i smart antennas are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021 through Trimble’s OEM GNSS Sales Channel.