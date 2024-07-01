Trimble releases new GNSS receiver

Trimble has introduced the Trimble R980 GNSS system, the newest addition to its GNSS receiver portfolio. The R980 features communication capabilities to support uninterrupted field operations.

The Trimble R980 can be used for land surveying, transportation infrastructure, construction, energy, oil and gas, utilities and mining projects. It features Trimble’s ProPoint GNSS positioning engine and inertial measurement unit (IMU)-based tilt compensation using Trimble TIP technology. These features make it suitable for dense urban environments and under tree canopy, removing the need to level the pole when capturing data points.

The R980’s communication capabilities include a dual-band UHF radio and an integrated worldwide LTE modem for receiving corrections from a local base station or VRS network. Able to operate on 450 MHz, 900 MHz or LTE bands, users have flexibility in how they receive and transmit RTK corrections. It operates in both 450 MHz and 900 MHz bands, allowing for interoperability with a range of existing industry solutions.

The R980 also supports the Trimble Internet Base Station Service (IBSS) for streaming RTK corrections using Trimble Access field software for connected workflows.

A 12-month subscription to Trimble CenterPoint RTX real-time corrections, delivered via satellite or internet, is included on new R980 receivers. This provides reliability without the need for a local base station or VRS network, the company says. The service provides centimeter-level corrections and is complemented by the Trimble xFill correction service that extends RTK positioning during signal interruptions.

The receiver includes Trimble IonoGuard technology, which mitigates ionospheric disturbances for RTK GNSS and Trimble Everest Plus for multipath mitigation performance. IonoGuard technology improves positioning availability in periods of increased solar activity, such as the recent G5 geomagnetic storms that occurred around the world.