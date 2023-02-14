Trimble introduces module for rail monitoring

Trimble has released the 4D Control (T4D) version 6.4 software, which is an add-on monitoring module for automated rail monitoring. The T4D rail module enables simple data collection and reduces office work required to automate movement detection for rail monitoring projects.

The T4D offers four elements for automated rail monitoring, including sensor management and data integration for GNSS, total station, geotechnical, vibration and environmental sensors; geodetic processing and adjustments for accurate results; analysis and visualization through several tools that provide real-time updates to support in-depth analysis and data presentation; and alarming and reporting.

T4D enables integration of rail as-builts collected with the Trimble GEDO system or with a track measuring bar paired with the Trimble Access Gauge Survey app. It can also automate calculations for track geometry parameters, generate analysis charts, and trigger alarms.

The T4D is offered in five editions to fit various project requirements. The editions include T4D Access, T4D Field, T4D Intermediate, T4D Geotechnical and T4D Advanced.