Trimble dives into path planning tech

Trimble has released advanced path planning technology, which enables end users and equipment manufacturers to optimize and automate the trajectory, speed and path design of industrial equipment to increase efficiency.

The technology allows plans to be created in the office and adjustments made in the field or worksite. In addition, it is optimized for complex fields, unique site shapes, obstacles and avoidance zones. The software capability enables a broad range of autonomous applications across a variety of industries, including construction and agriculture.

The path planning technology gives users an easy-to-integrate, automated solution that works with Trimble systems and with equipment manufacturers’ existing systems. The technology will also be available within Trimble Connected Farm and Trimble Construction Cloud, offering a seamless, end-to-end experience to Trimble end users.

Trimble field tested the technology with Horsch, a company that specializes in agriculture, by integrating path planning technology into its self-propelled PT and VL sprayer series to provide an autonomous, four-wheel-drive solution. Trimble is also field testing this technology with Dynapac as part of its autonomous compactor for paving.

“Our new path planning technology is the next step in Trimble’s vision of making fully autonomous solutions available across industries, regardless of brand, type of equipment or use case,” said Finlay Wood, general manager, Off-Road Autonomy, Trimble. “With this easy-to-integrate solution, we’ve taken another significant step towards full autonomy.”