Topcon launches paving and mining solutions

Topcon Positioning Systems has launched MC-Max asphalt paving and MC-Max milling solutions. The systems offer modularity, simplified configurations and advanced feature sets to increase productivity in asphalt paving and cold milling applications.

The MC-Max Asphalt Paving and MC-Max Milling systems, which are made up of GNSS receivers, total stations, displays and other high-precision sensors, are built with the new MC-X machine control platform. Users can choose from entry-level 2D systems that follow a reference, such as a string or a curb, or automated solutions that track a paver or miller in 3D.

Contractors can pave and mill at variable depths while meeting smoothness standards mandated by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) mandated smoothness standards. The solutions also include MC-X licensing options. The technology is compatible with OEM CAN-based systems and has expanded to include compatibility with additional aftermarket systems, according to Topcon.

It is equipped with Virtual Ski intelligence software designed to simplify workflows in specific resurfacing applications, such as rural roads where there are fewer fixed points or intersections to match up to.

“Our mobile road scanner easily creates a 3D model of the existing road surface, which can be sent to the machine using our Sitelink3D cloud solution,” said Murray Lodge, executive vice president, Topcon. “Simply scan and mill or lay the base layer and let the milling machine or the paver do the surface design job instead of all that data having to go back to the office for the design work. This results in the production of a smooth surface more quickly with less effort and significant time savings. Thanks to the flexible, digital calculation, which follows the road direction even in tight curves, the overall quality and lifespan of the resurfaced road is improved.”

The company also released the RD-MC road construction machine control solution, which can be utilized in areas without satellite reception by using a local positioning system (LPS) solution to offer precise positioning when working in challenging GNSS coverage areas.