Topcon joins Septentrio’s Agnostic Corrections Partner Program
Topcon Positioning Systems is joining Septentrio’s Agnostic Corrections Partner Program. This program was launched earlier this year to facilitate the use of Septentrio receivers with various high-accuracy services, offering integrators the flexibility to choose the most suitable correction service for their specific application.
Topcon’s Topnet Live is a real-time GNSS corrections service that delivers high-quality centimeter-level real-time kinematic (RTK) corrections data with a broad worldwide network coverage and a variety of subscription options.
“This collaboration with Topcon enables us to bring more high-quality corrections options to our customers,” Gustavo Lopez, senior market access manager at Septentrio said. “Septentrio’s robust GNSS receivers combined with Topcon’s reputable infrastructure creates a powerful synergy that offers high precision and reliability to industrial sectors, including construction and mining, while also catering to emerging applications such as robotics and automation.”
