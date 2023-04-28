Topcon invests in DDK Positioning

Topcon Positioning Systems has made an investment in DDK Positioning, a UK-based GNSS receiver and precise point positioning correction services company. DDK Positioning delivers services over the Iridium network to provide global precision positioning services that can augment GNSS constellations enhancing accuracy for critical industrial applications.

“With the expansion and growing success of this business, specifically in the marine sector, a closer cooperation will ensure optimal integration for the highest possible accuracies and performance in the most demanding applications,” Ian Stilgoe, vice president of Emerging Business at Topcon, said.

“This partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity for our two companies to work together in pursuit of our shared ambition — providing a robust, resilient and truly unique GNSS positioning service,” Kevin Gaffney, CEO of DDK Positioning, stated.

Terms of the investment are not being disclosed.