TikTok hearing highlight: CEO says it does not collect location data

On March 23, Shou Zi Chew, CEO of the popular app TikTok, testified before Congress that TikTok does not collect precise location data from its users.

During the hearing, which lasted for more than five hours, Chew assured committee members that the app does not collect nor distribute location data. The terms of service for TikTok also do not mention collection of precise location data.

TikTok is under fire as a bipartisan Senate proposal is aimed at banning the social media app, arguing that it poses cybersecurity risks. The House Committee interrogated Chew regarding the app’s algorithmic feed, policies for young users and —given TikTok’s Chinese ownership — the amount of access the Chinese government has to user data.

